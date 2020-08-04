(Bloomberg) -- Rhode Island has been added to New Jersey’s list for people advised to quarantine for 14 days.

Delaware and Washington, D.C., have been removed from the list. As of Aug. 4, there are 35 states and territories that have a positive virus test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average, according to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s office.

“As the number of Covid-19 cases continue to climb around the country, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to slow the spread of transmission,” Murphy said in a statement. “Individuals traveling from these states must remain vigilant by proactively getting a Covid-19 test and self-quarantining to prevent additional Covid-19 transmission from spreading throughout New Jersey.”

The quarantine list consists of: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

