Rhone Capital is close to buying a stake of about 20% in Italy’s Illy Caffe, newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported without saying where it got the information.

The private equity firm would buy the stake at an estimated price of around 200 million euros ($237 million) from the Illy Group, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. serving as adviser in the selection process, the newspaper said. Rhone’s objective would be to develop the U.S. retail market, according to the paper.

