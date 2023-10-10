Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Do I get severance pay in Ontario?
SPONSORED: There’s little that matches the experience of losing your job. Whether you saw it coming or were caught off guard, there’s a flood of emotions that pull the rug out from beneath you.
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:58
Inside the battle over mining in Ontario's Ring of Fire
-
6:12
Financial planning for raising kids: expert says cash flow is key
-
6:01
Porter to add two California destinations
-
4:28
More landlords converting units into short-term rentals
-
6:10
What is it like to live in a converted office building?
-
9:22
Artists are worried about AI. Here is why
-
-
13h ago
War in Middle East poses new uncertainty for world economy: IMF1:56
War in Middle East poses new uncertainty for world economy: IMF
The world economy has lost momentum from the impact of higher interest rates, the invasion of Ukraine and widening geopolitical rifts, and it now faces new uncertainty from the war between Israel and Hamas militants, International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday.
-
5h ago
Transport Canada invests $150M to build new container terminal in Contrecoeur, Quebec
The federal government has announced an investment of up to $150 million toward a container terminal in Contrecoeur, Que., which is about 70 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
-
7h ago7:35
Ontario securities regulator exploring artificial intelligence use in capital markets
Ontario's securities regulator says it is evaluating the potential role it can play in overseeing and guiding responsible adoption of artificial intelligence to protect investors and the integrity of capital markets.
-
8h ago6:17
Small cap tech 'overlooked' by the market: portfolio manager
One portfolio manager said there are currently opportunities for investors in small-cap tech companies.
-
10h ago6:35
Economic issues can be eased with more women in the workforce: economist
Women are helping to ease labour shortages in the U.S. and Canada as they re-enter the workforce post-pandemic, and their participation has potential to benefit the economy in other ways, according to a former U.S. Federal Reserve economist.
-
16h ago
Homeowners face choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage6:57
Homeowners face choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
-
11h ago
Sports, culture industries struggled in pandemic rebound: StatCan
New research suggests trade in Canadian sports and entertainment industries rebounded after the pandemic, but failed to recover fully.
-
10h ago7:12
These three biotech stocks are undervalued: Wedbush analyst
Biotech stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year but one investment expert remains bullish on the space.
-
Oct 6
What the global bond sell-off means for Canadians7:15
What the global bond sell-off means for Canadians
The global sell-off in bonds is a sign of acceptance that higher interest rates will be around for longer, experts say, noting that the shift holds implications for borrowing rates and mortgage holders.
-
14h ago6:52
Nobel economics prize goes to Harvard's Claudia Goldin for research on the workplace gender gap
Claudia Goldin, a Harvard University professor, was awarded the Nobel economics prize on Monday for research that helps explain why women around the world are less likely than men to work and to earn less money when they do.
-
12h ago
'Pawns in this chess game': Questions remain about CPA Canada split
Chartered Professional Accountants in Quebec and Ontario are still looking for answers about how the decision for their provincial oversight bodies to split from CPA Canada was made and what it means for the future of their profession.
-
10h ago8:09
TSX today: Index up 300 points as energy stocks push higher
Canada's main stock index was up nearly 300 points in afternoon trading as gains in energy stocks helped lead a broad-based rally and U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.
-
12h ago6:38
CIBC names Mark Podlasly to board of directors effective Nov. 1
CIBC says Mark Podlasly will join the bank's board of directors effective Nov. 1.
-
Oct 6
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%6:12
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
The Canadian economy added 64,000 jobs last month as the country’s population continues to rapidly grow.
-
11h ago
Proposed class action case filed against TD on behalf of mobile mortgage specialists
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed against Toronto-Dominion Bank alleging that more than 1,000 TD mobile mortgage specialists across Canada did not receive their proper vacation and holiday pay.
-
Oct 67:43
Enbridge CEO calls for national Indigenous loan guarantee program
The CEO of Enbridge Inc. is calling on the federal government to create a national Indigenous loan guarantee program to help First Nations communities in Canada acquire equity stakes in major resource and infrastructure projects.