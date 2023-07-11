You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
-
8:36
These medical device stocks are positioned to grow: Portfolio manager
5:57
How will climate change affect Canada’s insurance market?
'Thumbs up' emoji can represent contract acceptance, Sask. court finds
6:35
Insolvencies on the rise amid interest rate squeeze: Former Bank of Canada economist
5:54
Meta is set to take on Twitter with a rival app called Threads
9:44
Canadians less keen to buy EVs, despite government policy push: Study
20h ago
20h ago
As port workers strike prompts disruptions, study points finger at shipping companies
As port workers strike prompts disruptions, study points finger at shipping companies
As the ongoing port workers strike in Vancouver prompts business disruptions and concerns over delayed shipments, a new report supports the argument put forth by workers that labour is not the source of rising costs in the industry.
19h ago
Private island in Ontario hits the market for $32.5M
A private island with five buildings in Ontario’s cottage country has hit the market for a whopping $32.5 million.
12h ago5:52
TSX recap: Energy stocks help lift Index 0.28% higher
Gains in energy stocks helped buoy Canada's main stock index Tuesday, while U.S. markets also rose, as investors in both countries await big economic news Wednesday.
21h ago6:28
Government extends public consultation on RBC-HSBC sale after not receiving some submissions
The federal government is extending public consultations on Royal Bank of Canada’s proposed takeover of HSBC Canada for two additional weeks after some emailed submissions were lost due to technical difficulties.
19h ago7:30
TransAlta signs deal to consolidate ownership of TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Corp. says it has signed an agreement to acquire the minority stake in TransAlta Renewables Inc. that it does not already own in a deal it says will help simplify its structure and improve its strategic position.
Jul 10
Jul 10
Ontario is getting its first lithium processing plant
Ontario is getting its first lithium processing plant
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is partnering with Finnish company Metso Corporation to develop the first lithium processing facility in Ontario.
19h ago5:30
Canada supports moratorium on seabed mining
Canada has come out in opposition to mining the ocean’s depths for critical minerals without regulations or a full understanding of environmental effects.
14h ago
Winnipeg police charge former fashion mogul Peter Nygard with sexual assault
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces new charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement after Manitoba justice officials sought a second opinion of the evidence outside his home province.
Jul 10
Jul 10
WonderFi interim CEO on possible changes now that crypto merger is finalized
WonderFi interim CEO on possible changes now that crypto merger is finalized
With WonderFi’s merger with Canadian cryptocurrency exchanges Coinsquare and CoinSmart now closed, its interim CEO is hinting at big changes within the platforms, including changes to staffing.
19h ago6:06
PGA-LIV deal memos released by U.S. Senate raise antitrust flags
A trove of documents detailing how the biggest merger in golf history came together is raising antitrust flags as PGA officials defend their agreement before lawmakers for the first time.
Jul 103:50
Debt worries up as higher interest rates and rising cost of living take a toll: MNP
A report by insolvency firm MNP says 52 per cent of Canadians say they are $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills at the end of the month as higher interest rates and a rising cost of living have stretched budgets.
23h ago4:55
Cineplex box office revenues near pre-COVID levels ahead of Barbie, Oppenheimer
Cineplex says box office revenues in June were $56 million, amounting to 98 per cent of box office revenues from the similar period in 2019.
15h ago5:50
Uncertain demand clouds future of Canada's planned LNG exports, experts say
Canadian liquefied natural gas projects looking to fill gaps in the global market left by the absence of Russian gas may run into more challenging conditions than expected, industry experts say.
Jul 10
Jul 10
AI investing craze bypasses Canadian stock indexes, for now
AI investing craze bypasses Canadian stock indexes, for now
The craze in artificial intelligence investing has bypassed Canadian equities markets and left its key index to chase higher-flying stocks in New York. Strategists in both countries think that will reverse in the second half of 2023.
22h ago6:09
MTY Food Group reports Q2 profit up from year ago, acquisitions help boost revenue
MTY Food Group reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as acquisitions helped boost revenue.
20h ago6:44
Canada’s pipe dream marred as overruns drive up cost of exporting oil to Asia
A Canadian pipeline hailed as a cheap and speedy way to send oil to Asia is set to become a $20 billion taxpayers’ headache and an expensive option for exporters thanks to cost overruns.