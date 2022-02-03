(Bloomberg) -- Investment One Partners, the investment boutique started by Deutsche Bank AG’s former chief executive officer for Latin America, is advising rich Brazilians to increase their exposure to the U.S. dollar this year as market volatility climbs.

“You will have the traditional election uncertainty, and global liquidity is going to dry up gradually as the Federal Reserve increases interest rates and tapers its stimulus programs,” Bernardo Parnes, Investment One’s founding partner, said in an interview. “So the market will probable be like a roller coaster, with huge ups and downs, and it’s better to be hedged.”

Investment One Partners’ wealth under management jumped 42% to 5.2 billion reais ($988 million) in 2021, the firm said, as ultra-high-net-worth clients invested more of their money through the firm. The Sao Paulo-based boutique, which also provides advice on mergers, acquisitions, equity offerings, private placements and debt restructurings, serves 15 families with at least 50 million reais managed by the company.

Brazil’s real has gained almost 5% this year, and that may be an opportunity to buy dollars, Parnes said, pointing to potential volatility spurred by Brazil’s October presidential election. So far, leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is the favorite, according to polls. The private-banking industry in Brazil expanded 3.9% in 2021 through November, with assets climbing to 1.69 trillion reais, according to Anbima, the capital-markets association.

Parnes stepped down from Deutsche Bank in 2016. He previously worked as CEO in Brazil for Merrill Lynch & Co. and Banco Bradesco BBI SA. He also managed JSI Investimentos Ltda., the family office of billionaire Joseph Safra, who died in 2020.

Investment One Partners has participated in merger-and-acquisition transactions such as the sale of fertilizer producer Fertilizantes Heringer SA to Eurochem Comercio de Produtos Quimicos Ltda., in a deal announced in December. It also advised Ultrapar Participacoes SA in its sale of a 50% stake in ConectCar Solucoes de Mobilidade Eletronica SA to Porto Seguro SA, concluded in October. Brazilian flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA said in November it has received a binding offer from Dass Nordeste Calcados e Artigos Esportivos SA to buy its 60% stake in surf-wear brand Osklen. Investment One Partners advised Alpargatas.

“For investments in local currency, I would suggest a risk reduction, picking some tax-exempt fixed-income products,” Parnes said, citing CRIs, which are bonds backed by real estate receivables, or CRAs, backed by agricultural receivables.

