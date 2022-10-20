(Bloomberg) -- The contentious issue of forcing rich nations to compensate developing countries for economic losses caused by global warming will likely be, for the first time, on the formal agenda of climate talks, which are taking place in Egypt next month.

“There’s a high possibility it will be on the agenda, based on the outcomes of the discussions and deliberations that happened in the past month or so,” said ambassador Mohamed Nasr, Egypt’s chief climate negotiator.

His comments are backed by news that the US will support formal negotiations over possible climate reparations, according to senior administration officials on Wednesday. The environment ministry of Canada also confirmed to Bloomberg that it supports having “loss and damage” on the agenda.

Nasr said financial arrangements could be delivered through a new fund or enhanced versions of aid mechanisms already in place. “A discussion on the final conclusion of the issue is in the hands of the parties,” he said in an interview Wednesday in his office in Cairo. The first step “is to move this from being a generic discussion that happens once a year” to “a regular issue with a specific time frame with expected deliverables.”

As diplomats and world leaders prepare for next month’s annual UN climate summit, known as COP27, there will be a renewed focus on the long-running dispute over who should pay for the devastation brought by rising temperatures. Speeches and negotiations will call for wealthier polluters to take the blame for the climate damage suffered by low-emitting countries.

The issue of loss and damage, or how much financial support rich countries should provide to help developing nations cope with the consequences of planet-warming emissions, has struggled to gain prominence for years. In past summits, any suggestion to include it as an agenda item would spark a fight between richer and poorer nations and the issue remained a side discussion.

But Egypt has been working to bridge the gap and there are fresh indications that topic will be treated with greater attention than ever before at COP27. This summer’s destructive floods, that have left millions of Pakistanis in desperate need of help, provided powerful new evidence in the moral and political argument for climate reparations.

A briefing from climate envoys meeting in Cairo in September suggests a broad agreement that loss and damage will be on the conference agenda. While the scope and the form will not be fully defined in the formal agenda, Egypt hopes the details will be hammered out during the two weeks of discussions at the summit, which is being held in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

At this year’s COP, Egypt also wants to focus on the implementation of promises made since the 2015 Paris accord, from reducing emissions to adapting to climate change. Under the Paris deal, developed countries agreed to provide about $100 billion annually by 2020 to help developing nations adapt to the changing climate and finance a green energy transition. They have fallen short by billions of dollars, with a new target to reach the sum by 2023.

Richer countries are now grappling with budgets depleted by Covid pandemic support measures and a global energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nasr said this shouldn’t impact commitments -- and Egypt wants developed nations at COP27 to agree on further, increased sums transferred after 2025. “Climate change will not be waiting for each country or each group of countries to fix their own national issues and then come back,” he said.

“We’ll face a lot of obstacles like what we’re facing now, the geopolitical situation, Covid, the recession, rising inflation, rising interest rates. All of those are challenges. If you are not committed to the cause and achieving the goals, then each and every one of those challenges will push us back and we’ll be always [be] moving one step ahead and two steps backwards.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.