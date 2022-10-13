(Bloomberg) -- Emerging markets have become “collateral damage” in developed nations’ aggressive interest-rate hiking cycles, and a failure to consider and address the spillover effects will have costly spillback consequences, Kenya’s central bank chief said.

“It is very, very difficult for emerging markets -- I don’t think there’s that appreciation,” Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge said in an interview in Washington Thursday. “To be shut out of the capital markets because of actions of others” means “you’re actually collateral damage,” he said, adding that this is “punishing those that are the innocent bystanders.”

The Federal Reserve’s most aggressive monetary tightening since the early 1980s has sent the US currency surging, impacting developing countries that borrowed heavily in greenbacks and raising the cost of dollar-priced energy and food imports. That, in turn, has placed further pressure on many central banks, and triggered a wave of interest-rate increases aimed at curbing the jump in consumer prices.

“The spillovers to emerging markets have been significant and if the advanced economies don’t deal with it -- meaning, don’t consider the repercussions of their actions -- there’ll be significant spillbacks to them, which will obviously be very expensive for the world and for advanced economies, as if we’re not in a bad place already,” Njoroge said.

Dysfunction in financial markets has worsened, “so we’ve been shut out of capital markets,” Njoroge said in a separate panel discussion. “We’re unable to borrow at the appropriate rates.”

“On the whole, all countries need to work together, and the advanced economies also need to provide additional support either bilaterally or through the IFIs,” he said in the discussion, referring to international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund. “Speed is probably not something that IFIs have learnt.”

Last month, Kenya’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points -- the biggest margin in more than seven years -- to anchor inflation expectations at its first policy meeting since newly elected President William Ruto took power. The monetary policy committee decided on the move because of sustained inflationary pressures and the impact elevated global risks may have on the domestic economy, Njoroge said at the time.

Inflation in East Africa’s biggest economy is likely to fall back into the central bank’s target range of 2.5% to 7.5% toward the end of this year or early next, with harvests of corn and wheat expected to put downward pressure on food prices, Njoroge said. International prices and the government’s removal of subsidies, including on fuel, may affect inflation outcomes, he said.

