(Bloomberg) -- A new taskforce aimed at improving socioeconomic diversity in the UK finance industry found that half of all senior finance jobs were held by white people from wealthy families.

Affluent white men are 30 times more likely to be found in those top roles compared with working-class women from ethnic minority backgrounds, according to a report by Progress Together. In general, the report found that employees’ socioeconomic background had a much stronger effect on how quickly they could advance through a company compared with gender.

“Those from higher socioeconomic backgrounds are hired disproportionately, they progress more quickly, despite no performance differential, and are much more likely to find themselves in the positions of greatest influence,” said Nik Miller, chief executive of the Bridge Group, who conducted the study for Progress Together.

People from poorer backgrounds took about 15% longer — or 1.3 years — to progress from mid-level to senior roles than their peers from wealthy households. Females from poorer backgrounds took 20% longer to reach those top positions, compared to better-off counterparts of the same gender, the study showed.

A bevy of financial firms joined together last year to form Progress Together as the industry continues to struggle with diversity. Man Group Plc, Fidelity International, and PricewaterhouseCoopers were among the 12 founding partners of the taskforce, which has since grown to include 30 members.

Bridge Group recommended that financial firms introduce targets for improving the socioeconomic diversity of their most senior ranks.

“There is a real drive for change, whether that’s because regulators, investors or employees are calling for it, or simply because it’s the right thing to do,” Sophie Hulm, chief executive officer of Progress Together, said in the report. “We know there is a progression challenge in UK financial services, and this year, we saw the highest-ever rate of job vacancies in the sector.”

