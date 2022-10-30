(Bloomberg) -- British billionaire Richard Branson has declined a live televised debate with Singapore’s Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam on the city-state’s drug policy and death penalty.

“A television debate -- limited in time and scope, always at risk of prioritising personalities over issues -- cannot do the complexity of the death penalty any service,” Branson said in a blog post Sunday.

“It reduces nuanced discourse to soundbites, turns serious debate into spectacle. I can’t imagine that is what you are looking for,” he added.

Singapore issued an invitation to Branson earlier this month after the businessman criticized the city state as being “on the wrong side of history” with its use of the death penalty. He had highlighted the execution of convicted Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam this year, which attracted international criticism due to concerns about his mental capacity.

Read more: Singapore Invites Billionaire Branson to Death Penalty Debate

Branson on Sunday reiterated his opposition to the use of the death penalty, saying Singapore needs a constructive, lasting dialog with multiple stakeholders, including with local voices, on the issue.

“There is no evidence to support (the death penalty’s) continued existence,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.