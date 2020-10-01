Richard Branson’s blank-check company is set to raise US$480 million in an initial public offering, exceeding its target of US$400 million, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified.

Vg Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is set to begin trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VGAC.U.

SPACs, as they gain legitimacy, have attracted other billionaires including Bill Ackman. Their wealth and success have become a selling point for drawing in investors. SPACs can also be highly lucrative deals that can quickly add to their fortunes.

A representative for Vg Acquisition declined to comment.

Vg Acquisition had filed to sell 40 million units at US$10 each. Although Branson is the founder, he isn’t a director of the company, according to the prospectus.

The SPAC will target companies in consumer-facing industries in the U.S. and Western Europe, with a focus on businesses that provide consumer experiences in the sectors that Virgin Group already operates, according to its filings.

Credit Suisse Group AG is the sole bookrunner of the offering.