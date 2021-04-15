(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Richard Branson sold about $150 million in shares of his space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., cutting his stake by about 9%.

Branson, 70, remains the company’s largest holder with a stake of about 24% through an investment vehicle, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This is his first sale since the middle of 2020, when he offloaded more than $400 million-worth to raise funds for his ailing travel business.

The stock has tumbled 55% from a February closing peak of $59.41. Delays of a test flight and Branson’s own trip to space have sapped investor enthusiasm. Another large holder, Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya, sold $213 million in stock last month.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.