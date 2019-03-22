Mar 22, 2019
Richard Branson Warns of Looming Disaster in No-Deal Brexit
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson said the threat of a no-deal exit from the European Union was “dangerously close” as he called on the U.K. government to rethink its approach.
“The UK Government must now put all options on the table, and giving the people a final say must be one of these options,” he wrote in an open letter on Friday. “The truth is that the people’s views are never static. They evolve. And they can change. I am not alone in feeling many UK people have changed their minds.”
