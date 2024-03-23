(Bloomberg) -- Richard DeScherer, a longtime partner at New York-based law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher who represented Michael Bloomberg and his company, Bloomberg LP, virtually from its inception in the early 1980s, has died. He was 79.

He died on Saturday in New York City, the company said. He had been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2023 and had suffered complications from his treatment in recent months, according to his wife, Jennie.

In addition to serving as personal lawyer to Michael Bloomberg for many years, including during his three terms as New York City mayor, DeScherer was a member of the board of directors of Bloomberg Inc., the parent of Bloomberg LP, for the better part of four decades, through 2023.

Bloomberg LP is the parent of Bloomberg News.

“Dick had a brilliant legal mind, and his wise counsel made our company better and stronger over the decades, and so did his presence,” Michael Bloomberg said in a statement. “He was a kind and compassionate person whose wise judgment was matched by his feel for people. He was loved by friends and colleagues across the company – and most of all, by his partner of many years, Jennie, and their family.”

Thomas Cerabino, chairman of Willkie Farr, called DeScherer “a terrific business lawyer and a respected leader of our firm for more than two decades.”

In 2012, DeScherer left Willkie Farr with four other partners and several more lawyers and staff to join Bloomberg LP’s internal legal team, which he went on to lead for almost a decade as chief legal and compliance officer. In 2021, he transitioned to another senior position within the legal department.

For a former co-chairman of a prestigious New York City law firm, the adjustment to working at a media company took some doing.

“I don’t have a corner office anymore,” he observed in remarks at a 2015 Bloomberg Law event. “Indeed, I don’t have an office, period — which is the Bloomberg way.”

DeScherer’s roots with the company ran deep.

First Meeting

He gave his first legal advice to Michael Bloomberg just as Salomon Brothers, where Bloomberg had been working, was shedding him and other partners in preparation for its 1981 sale to Phibro Corp.

Jennie DeScherer said her husband would tell the story of how Bloomberg was “talking 100 miles a minute” at their first meeting. “He said he told him, ‘Could you please slow down and explain the idea again?’”

With that idea — plus three former Salomon colleagues and his $10 million in severance pay — Bloomberg created a financial data-delivery company that grew into today’s Bloomberg LP. When the startup needed a lawyer, Bloomberg tapped DeScherer.

Outside the office, DeScherer spent many years as president of the S.L.E. Lupus Foundation, which merged with two related organizations in 2016 to form the Lupus Research Alliance, of which he was co-chairman. “I do it for Jennie,” he told the New York Sun in 2005, referring to his wife, who had been diagnosed with the inflammatory autoimmune disease decades earlier.

Her illness “inspired them both to help lead the fight against the disease, and their passion and dedication to the cause – and many others – have made an enormous difference,” Michael Bloomberg said.

Richard Kaltman DeScherer was born on June 7, 1944, one of three children of Bernard DeScherer and the former Mildred Kaltman. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, where his father was stationed while serving in the US Army, but was raised primarily in the northern New Jersey towns of Tenafly and Englewood.

His mother was a nursery school teacher. Her family ran a drug wholesaler, Kaltman and Co., which is where his father worked.

Political Science

DeScherer studied political science at the University of Virginia, graduating in 1966. He and the former Jennie Levkoff married in 1967. He earned his law degree in 1969 from Georgetown University and added a master of law degree in taxation from New York University in 1970.

He began his legal career at Webster & Sheffield, one of New York’s old-line firms. In 1984, he was among three partners and several associates who left there en masse to join Finley Kumble, bringing with them an estimated $3 million in billings from clients including Shearson Lehman Brothers, Kelley Oil and Bear Stearns, according to a 1985 Forbes magazine story.

DeScherer had been “promised the leadership of the national tax department” at Finley Kumble, only to be told later “that this was impossible,” according to Kim Isaac Eisler’s 2004 book about the firm, Shark Tank: Greed, Politics, and the Collapse of Finley Kumble, One of America’s Largest Law Firms.

He left for Willkie Farr in 1987. That move was fortuitous: A year later, Finley Kumble went bankrupt in what the New York Times called “the most spectacular debacle in the history of the corporate bar.”

In his almost 25 years at Willkie Farr, DeScherer became head of the information systems and technology practice group and took leadership roles on the executive committee and as co-chairman.

In 2003, Bloomberg, in his first term as mayor, named DeScherer to New York City’s Sports Development Corporation, which helps draw athletic events to the city. Bloomberg named Jennie DeScherer as his representative on the board of the New York City Opera.

Richard DeScherer’s other affiliations through the years included serving as vice chairman of the board of directors of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; member of the governing council of University of Virginia’s Miller Center; chairman of the National Dance Institute; and board member of Baryshnikov Arts.

In addition to his wife, DeScherer is survived by two children, Christopher K. DeScherer and Kate Anne DeScherer; and five grandchildren.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.