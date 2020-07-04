(Bloomberg) -- Richard J. Haskins, the president of Red Rock Resorts and Station Casinos, died in a watercraft accident while vacationing in Michigan.

Haskins was “a trusted advisor, a brilliant strategist, a steady hand in good times and in bad and most important – a friend to all,” Red Rock CEO Frank Fertitta III said in a statement. “It is very hard to imagine Station Casinos being the company it is today without Rich. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Haskins had been with Station Casinos for 25 years, the company said. An announcement on a succession plan will be made in the coming days, it said.

