(Bloomberg) -- Richemont has acquired Belgian leather-goods label Delvaux, adding a niche handbag maker to a lineup of luxury brands that includes Cartier and Dunhill.

Delvaux was controlled by Hong Kong billionaire brothers Victor and William Fung as well as Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. The brand is known for bags like the $4,800-and-up Brilliant, which features a top handle and a buckle lock.

Richemont didn’t disclose terms of the transaction but said the deal will have “no material financial impact” on its net assets or operating results.

Founded in 1829 by Charles Delvaux in Brussels, the brand was granted the title “Purveyor to the Court” in 1883, supplying leather goods to Belgium’s royals, according to its website.

“Delvaux is an authentic European luxury leather-goods maison with strong heritage, distinctive savoir faire and exceptional manufacturing capabilities,” said Philippe Fortunato, chief executive officer of Richemont’s fashion and accessories labels, in a statement Wednesday.

Richemont said it will develop Delvaux’s global presence and digital capabilities.

Fashion news website Miss Tweed reported earlier this month that Richemont was in talks to buy Delvaux. Bloomberg News reported in April that a sale could value the bagmaker at around $500 million to $600 million.

The Fung brothers acquired the stake together with Singaporean state investment company Temasek in a 2011 deal, giving the two parties majority control of the company.

