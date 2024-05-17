(Bloomberg) -- Richemont named the head of its fast-growing Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry brand as chief executive officer in a move that will see chairman and controlling shareholder Johann Rupert give up some of his management duties.

In the first sign that the 73-year-old Rupert may be setting in place a succession plan for the Swiss luxury group, Nicolas Bos, a three-decade company veteran, will take on the CEO role June 1, Richemont said Friday.

“Nicolas has proven himself in operating Van Cleef and building Van Cleef into a proper powerhouse,” Rupert said on a call with reporters Friday, as the owner of Cartier and Vacheron Constantin reported resilient annual results.

Rupert, who still has a controlling shareholding and tight grip on the company, said he won’t be stepping back, but “I am asking Nicolas to assume some of the direct line reporting that I used to handle.”

Richemont shares rose as much as 6.9% in Swiss trading, the biggest intraday gain in four months. The shares are up about 25% this year.

Bos, 53, has doubled annual sales at Van Cleef & Arpels since 2018 to about $2.5 billion, according to analyst estimates, increasing its importance in a jewelry division where Richemont makes most of its profit.

Rupert said the Van Cleef brand was losing about $60 million a year when Richemont acquired it for about $300 million in 1999.

Current CEO Jérôme Lambert will stay on as chief operating officer reporting to Bos and remain on the board, the company said.

Jewelry Strength

Sales of pricey branded jewelry are the standout for Richemont, and Bos told analysts “there is a lot of potential in that area in the years to come.”

Jewelry sales rose 6% in fiscal 2024 to €14.2 billion ($15.4 billion), the company said Friday, as the category held up in the face of slowing demand across the luxury industry. Sales of Richemont’s high-end watches fell 3% to €3.8 billion.

“Richemont’s luxury jewelry success has added focus with Nicolas Bos taking the helm of the company,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Deborah Aitken said.

Richemont this month said it was buying Italy’s Vhernier SpA, adding another branded jewelry maison to its stable, which also includes Buccellati.

Rupert said he is working with Cartier CEO Cyrille Vigneron to identify a successor at the head of the French jewelry brand as Vigneron nears retirement age. Cartier is Richemont’s biggest brand.

China Weakness

The Swiss group said business in China had softened in its fiscal fourth quarter as buyers remained cautious.

“There’s nothing wrong with the market, but I think the people were psychologically affected by the very strict lockdowns,” Rupert said of China. He said he expects China luxury consumers to return but doesn’t know when.

Rupert said Richemont isn’t interested in the De Beers diamond mining assets that Anglo American Plc has said it may sell as it tries to fend off a takeover offer from BHP Group.

“I’ve got empathy for people in long-cycle businesses when markets want short term gains but no, we’re not in the mining business,” Rupert said.

