(Bloomberg) -- Richemont reported full-year operating profit that trailed analysts’ estimates as the company consolidated its acquisitions of online platforms YNAP and Watchfinder.

Earnings climbed 5% to 1.94 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in the 12 months through March. Analysts expected 2.05 billion euros. The operating margin slipped to 13.9%, the lowest in more than a decade.

Key Insights

These results show how much of a bet Richemont is making on the importance of online sales to the luxury industry. Last year’s purchases of YNAP and Watchfinder have boosted sales, but eroded profitability. Excluding those units and other one-time costs, operating profit would have increased 13%.

Investors may be disappointed that Richemont didn’t give many more details on YNAP’s joint venture with Chinese online retailer Alibaba’s joint venture. The company merely said it’s progressing.

Richemont’s double-digit growth in mainland China and Hong Kong will reassure investors. The results come a day after Burberry Group Plc reported disappointing sales growth from that market.

Market Reaction

Richemont shares have climbed 16% so far this year. The stock slumped 29% last year, the worst performance in a decade.

