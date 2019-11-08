(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Richemont reported half-year earnings that missed analysts’ estimates as protests in Hong Kong weighed on sales of IWC and Cartier watches.

Operating profit rose 3% to 1.17 billion euros ($1.3 billion). Analysts expected 1.25 billion euros.

Key Insights

The drop in Hong Kong revenue exceeded 10%. In the longer term, the island territory may no longer be such a key market for timepieces as demand increases in the U.S. and Japan, and as the price differential with luxury goods on the mainland diminishes.

Sales growth was led by jewelry, which is a crucial growth motor for Richemont. However, profitability at that business contracted as Richemont boosted marketing and renovated stores. The Swiss company risks being overshadowed by larger rival LVMH if the French company succeeds with its bid for Tiffany & Co.

Earnings from watches declined as Richemont’s sales from wholesale partners dropped. Richemont has been more selective in who it sells timepieces to in an attempt to avoid gluts in inventory at watch retailers.

Market Reaction

Richemont shares have gained 29% this year, underperforming the 56% gain in LVMH.

Get More

Read the statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Corinne Gretler in Zurich at cgretler1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Thomas Mulier, John Bowker

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.