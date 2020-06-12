(Bloomberg) -- Swiss luxury-goods maker Richemont’s human-resource director is leaving the company amid reports of squabbles over bonuses after a 57% jump in her compensation.

Sophie Guieysse is exiting immediately, the maker of Cartier jewelry and IWC timepieces said in a statement Friday, without giving reasons for the move.

The move comes after reports of frustration among employees over the size of some senior executives’ bonuses when most directors got pay cuts. Richemont has had four years of sweeping changes in top positions, including the replacement of most brand heads and the abolishment and reinstatement of the chief executive officer role.

Guieysse’s total compensation increased to 3.1 million francs ($3.3 million) in the 12 months through March. Nicolas Bos, head of jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels, had the biggest salary jump among the members of the senior executive committee last year. His compensation rose 89% to 9.2 million francs.

Total compensation for the members included stock options that may have lost value and are dependent on meeting specific performance criteria, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on June 6.

