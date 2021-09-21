Wall Street’s Message on Evergrande: China Has It Under Control
Wall Street analysts are putting their faith in the Chinese Communist Party.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Wall Street analysts are putting their faith in the Chinese Communist Party.
Many analysts are predicting that the cash crunch at China Evergrande Group is unlikely to become China’s version of the 2008 Lehman Brothers crash. The world’s richest banker begs to differ.
Hong Kong’s biggest developer and a real estate industry group poured cold water on the notion that the Chinese government is putting pressure on the city’s developers.
China Evergrande Group is unlikely to receive direct government support and is on the brink of defaulting on upcoming debt payments, S&P Global Ratings said.
33m ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Many analysts are predicting that the cash crunch at China Evergrande Group is unlikely to become China’s version of the 2008 Lehman Brothers crash. The world’s richest banker begs to differ.
“Evergrande seems like China’s Lehman moment,” Uday Kotak, chief executive officer and founder of Indian lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, said in a tweet.
Evergrande Crisis Isn’t China Lehman Moment for Citi, Barclays
Kotak also likened the crisis at Evergrande to the collapse of India’s Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd. The Indian government chose him to oversee the restructuring of the distressed shadow lender three years ago after it defaulted on debt repayments.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.