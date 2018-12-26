(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s manufacturing gauge slumped by a record on weaker readings for shipments and new orders, the fourth district bank factory gauge to fall this month and the latest evidence that President Donald Trump’s trade war is becoming a greater headwind for U.S. firms.

The Richmond Fed said Wednesday that its measure of factory activity across a swath of the eastern U.S. fell to minus 8, missing all economist estimates in a Bloomberg survey projecting an increase to 15. Levels greater than zero signal growth. The 22 point drop from the prior month was the most in data going back a quarter century.

While the main gauge can be volatile from month to month, the component tracking shipments tumbled to its lowest in almost a decade. Other recent data showed the Kansas City Fed’s index of manufacturing in the district fell to a two-year low in December, and other regional Fed factory gauges, the Empire State survey and the Philadelphia Fed report, are the lowest in more than 18 months.

