(Bloomberg) -- Gedeon Richter Nyrt., eastern Europe’s largest drugmaker, rallied the most since July after the U.S. approved the expanded use of its blockbuster anti-psychotic Vraylar.

Richter and Allergan Plc, which is responsible for marketing in the U.S., received permission to use the drug to treat bipolar depression, a broader condition that affects 11 million people in the country, the companies said in a regulatory statement.

Market Reaction:

  • Shares reversed a decline of around 0.5% to trade as much as 6% higher after the announcement, the biggest rally since July; Stock pares this year’s decline to 3.3%, still underperforming the 3.3% gain in the benchmark BUX index

Key Insights:

  • Vraylar has been Richter’s main driver of revenue growth after the use of its other blockbuster drug, Esmya, was limited by European authorities due to side effects
  • Concorde Securities raises Richter price target to 6,300 forint from 5,800 on the news, offering almost 20% upside compared with spot price
    • Vraylar’s contribution to clean pharma EBIT may grow above 50% this year from almost 40% in 2018, Concorde analyst Attila Vago says by email
  • Last year, Richter received 75.9 million euros in royalties related to the drug

