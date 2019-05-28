Richter Jumps as FDA Approves Expanded Use of Blockbuster Drug

(Bloomberg) -- Gedeon Richter Nyrt., eastern Europe’s largest drugmaker, rallied the most since July after the U.S. approved the expanded use of its blockbuster anti-psychotic Vraylar.

Richter and Allergan Plc, which is responsible for marketing in the U.S., received permission to use the drug to treat bipolar depression, a broader condition that affects 11 million people in the country, the companies said in a regulatory statement.

Market Reaction:

Shares reversed a decline of around 0.5% to trade as much as 6% higher after the announcement, the biggest rally since July; Stock pares this year’s decline to 3.3%, still underperforming the 3.3% gain in the benchmark BUX index

Key Insights:

Vraylar has been Richter’s main driver of revenue growth after the use of its other blockbuster drug, Esmya, was limited by European authorities due to side effects

Concorde Securities raises Richter price target to 6,300 forint from 5,800 on the news, offering almost 20% upside compared with spot price Vraylar’s contribution to clean pharma EBIT may grow above 50% this year from almost 40% in 2018, Concorde analyst Attila Vago says by email

Last year, Richter received 75.9 million euros in royalties related to the drug

