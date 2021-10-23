(Bloomberg) -- Tropical storm Rick is expected to become a hurricane later Saturday as it approaches the coast of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 1 a.m. central daylight time, the center of Rick was located near latitude 13.7 North, longitude 101.3 West and was moving toward the northwest at 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) per hour, the center said in an advisory. It is expected to turn to the north-northwest later Saturday.

On the forecast track, the center of Rick will approach the coast of Mexico on Sunday, the notice said. A storm surge is expected to result in significant coastal flooding in areas of onshore winds near and to the east of where the center of Rick makes landfall in southwestern Mexico.

Hurricane watch is in effect for Zihuatanejo to Punta San Telmo, with a tropical storm alert for east of Zihuatanejo to Tecpan de Galeana and west of Punta San Telmo to Manzanillo.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.