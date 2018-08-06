(Bloomberg) -- The trial of Paul Manafort resumes Monday afternoon with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors expected to focus less on the lifestyle of the former Trump campaign chairman and more on the financial machinations underpinning the bank fraud and tax charges. At some point this week, Manafort’s former right-hand man, Rick Gates, is expected to take the witness stand.

Immunized Accountant Faces Cross-Examination (12:23 p.m.)

Jurors will hear again Monday from Cynthia Laporta, an accountant who testified Aug. 3 about going along with phony, backdated documents intended to help lower Manafort’s tax bills and secure real-estate loans even as his personal debt rose. Manafort attorney Kevin Downing will cross-examine Laporta, who is testifying under an immunity agreement because she feared prosecution for perjury or false statements.

Downing will probably focus on Laporta’s interactions with Gates, who pleaded guilty and is cooperating with Mueller. Last week, another Manafort attorney, Thomas Zehnle, depicted Gates as a liar who embezzled millions of dollars while going behind his boss’s back.

Notably, after urging prosecutors to speed things along as jurors heard from 14 witnesses last week, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III said late on Aug. 3 that Downing could begin his questioning of Laporta on Monday and wouldn’t rush him.

Two documents could prove troublesome for Manafort, 69. One came after a Sept. 15, 2015, conference call in which Gates balked at the amount of taxes that Manafort’s political consulting firm owed for 2014.

“Rick said it was too high, he didn’t have that money,” Laporta said.

After that, Gates sent her a document dated March 6, 2014, that purported to represent a $900,000 loan from a Cyprus entity, Telmar Limited, to Manafort’s company. The effect of the loan was to reduce Manafort’s income by that amount and reduce his taxes, she said. She recounted two other purported Telmar loans totaling $1 million that Gates helped engineer.

Laporta also discussed problems that arose in February 2016 when Manafort needed cash and applied to Citizens Bank for a real-estate loan against property he owned in New York. When a banker asked about $1.5 million debt that Manafort’s company owed to a Cyrus entity called Peranova Holdings Limited, Gates produced a backdated document showing it was forgiven. Laporta said she didn’t believe the loan had actually been forgiven.

In a court filing on Monday, prosecutors said they may call FBI forensic accountants Morgan Magionos and Renee Michael to read from Manafort’s emails.

