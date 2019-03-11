(Bloomberg) -- It’s the first day of CERAWeek by IHS Markit, the annual week-long gathering in Houston of some of the energy industry’s biggest names. Today’s agenda includes geopolitics, environmental regulations and appearances by the chief executives of Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Hess Corp., as well as OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo.

Time stamps are Houston.

Perry Sees Venezuela Worsening Until Regime Ends (1:42 p.m.)

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said the decline of oil output from Venezuela will continue until there’s a change of leadership.

The International Energy Agency said Monday it expects Venezuelan output to fall to 800,000 barrels a day this year. Power outages in the nation have slowed production that was already stunted in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions on Petroleos de Venezuela SA, the state-owned oil company.

“I think that until there is a change of leadership there, that being able to get their oil and gas production back in a positive direction is going to be threatened,” Perry told reporters at a press gathering.

Conoco Says Returns on U.S. Gas Exports Not Worth It (1:37 p.m.)

ConocoPhillips rejected the idea of building natural gas export terminals in North America, bucking a trend among competitors such as Exxon Mobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc undertaking ambitious plans to export booming output from shale fields.

Conoco, the best-performing oil stock in the S&P 500 Energy Index in the past year, sees too much competition among would-be liquefied gas producers pushing down prices over the long term, said Chief Operating Officer Matt Fox.

“We’ve decided not to invest in LNG exports from North America because we believe ultimately the returns from that will be pushed down,” Fox said in an interview.

Conoco Sees Venezuelan Collection a Year Away (12:07 p.m.)

ConocoPhillips will probably not be able to collect its $8.7 billion ICSID award from Venezuela for at least a year, Chief Operating Officer Matt Fox said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“It will take some time for the process to work through,” Fox said. “It could be a year or more before we’re actually in a place where we can start collecting on that.”

Shell Is Hunting Permian for Targets, Sawan Says (10:02 a.m.)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc is searching for acquisition opportunities in the Permian Basin to satisfy an “appetite to bulk up” in the world’s biggest shale oil field, according to Wael Sawan, who will take over as upstream director in July.

“Are we looking? Of course we’re looking,” Sawan said in an interview on the sidelines of the conference. “Question mark on whether we’ll find a deal that works for the buyer and the seller.”

Shell’s Permian operations were cash-flow positive for the first time last year, he said. Cash flow will grow to a “material position” in coming years, he added.

Venezuelan Output Crashing Toward 16-Year Low: IEA (9:41 a.m.)

Venezuelan crude output probably will drop to 800,000 barrels a day this year, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said during a meeting with reporters.

Crude production in the Latin American nation is tumbling “significantly” but can rebound if conditions improve, he said. Venezuela’s daily output was 1.07 million barrels last month, according to a Bloomberg estimate based on data from oil companies, governments, OPEC, analysts and tanker tracking.

The last time Venezuelan output dropped below the 1 million-barrel mark was 2003.

“The deterioration has accelerated,” Birol said during an interview on the sidelines of the gathering. “I am not optimistic. There’s a vicious circle. Since the oil isn’t exported, there’s not revenue; since there’s not revenue, you cannot invest in infrastructure.”

Even before the recent blackouts swept across Venezuela, the IEA was expecting output to decline a further 500,000 barrels a day over time. “I don’t see a reversal of the production trend in the current context,” he said.

Shale on Brink of M&A as Oil Majors Flex Muscles (8:40 a.m.)

Cowboy boots and turquoise belt buckles are giving way to smart suits and silk ties as the world’s busiest shale field prepares for mergers.

The Permian, which straddles the Texas-New Mexico border, is on the cusp of a radical transformation with one simple premise: bigger is better. The energy industry appears primed for deals at a time when Big Oil is flexing its muscle in the region.

“The ability of the larger companies to do an accretive acquisition is probably at its highest level since the beginning of the shale revolution,” said Michael Roomberg, a fund manager at Miller/Howard Investments Inc. which manages $5 billion. “M&A interest is at its highest in nearly a decade.”

Women in Oil Snubbed as Men Dominate Premier Gathering (6 a.m.)

What do oil ministers, rappers and the Winklevoss twins have in common? They’ll all be in Texas this week as two radically different industry conferences kick off in cities just a 50-minute flight apart.

In Austin, Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky and Vox Media Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jim Bankoff fly in for SXSW, formerly a music festival that’s morphed into a celebration of art, tech, commerce and branding excess. In Houston, United Arab Emirates Minister of Energy Suhail Al Mazrouei and BP Plc CEO Bob Dudley meet at CERAWeek.

One of the glaring differences between the two week-long events is the number of women slated to speak. Of SXSW’s 190 featured speakers, 39 percent are women. In Houston, it’s just 16 percent.

--With assistance from Catherine Ngai, Rachel Adams-Heard, Alix Steel, Kevin Crowley and Javier Blas.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tina Davis in New York at tinadavis@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Simon Casey at scasey4@bloomberg.net, Joe Carroll, Carlos Caminada

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.