(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock’s Rick Rieder speaks about his first ETF, the BlackRock Flexible Income ETF, or BINC, which launched at the end of May. The fund aims to deliver long-term income by primarily allocating to “harder-to-reach” fixed income sectors, such as high yield, emerging markets debt and securitized assets, according to the company. He is on “Bloomberg ETF IQ.”

