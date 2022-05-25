Rick Rule, president and CEO, Rule Investment Media LLC
FOCUS: Natural resource stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK:
This bearish macro picture masks an ongoing bull market in both precious metals, and industrial materials.
The precious metals bull market will continue, given quantitative easing, government debt and deficits, and particularly negative real interest rates.
Industrial materials markets will be led by population growth, an increase in frontier markets living standards, negative government policy decisions and decades of underinvestment.
In general, the market declines have made higher-quality companies more attractive than most small-caps, although very soft markets can generate some extraordinary small-cap values.
Canadian investors should continue way overweight in the high-quality Canadian oil and gas sector.
TOP PICKS:
Sovereign Metals (SVM ASX)
Centaurus Metals (CTM ASX)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|EQX TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|SVM ASX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CTM ASX
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: February 28, 2022
NAC Kazatomprom JSC (KAP LON)
- Then: $29.40
- Now: $26.82
- Return: -9%
- Total Return: -9%
Sandstorm Gold (SSL TSX)
- Then: $9.04
- Now: $8.42
- Return: -7%
- Total Return: -7%
Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV TSX)
- Then: $33.48
- Now: $29.64
- Return: -11%
- Total Return: -11%
Total Return Average: -9%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|KAP LON
|Y
|Y
|Y
|SSL TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|EDV TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y