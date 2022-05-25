Up Next

Up Next

Rick Rule, president and CEO, Rule Investment Media LLC

FOCUS: Natural resource stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

This bearish macro picture masks an ongoing bull market in both precious metals, and industrial materials.

The precious metals bull market will continue, given quantitative easing, government debt and deficits, and particularly negative real interest rates.

Industrial materials markets will be led by population growth, an increase in frontier markets living standards, negative government policy decisions and decades of underinvestment.

In general, the market declines have made higher-quality companies more attractive than most small-caps, although very soft markets can generate some extraordinary small-cap values.

Canadian investors should continue way overweight in the high-quality Canadian oil and gas sector.

Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe

Listen to the Market Call podcast on iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts

TOP PICKS:

Rick Rule's Top Picks Rick Rule, president and CEO of Rule Investment Media LLC, discusses his top picks: Equinox Gold, Sovereign Metals, and Centaurus Metals.

Equinox Gold (EQX TSX)

Sovereign Metals (SVM ASX)

Centaurus Metals (CTM ASX)