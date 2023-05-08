May 8, 2023
Rick Rule's Top Picks: May 8, 2023
BNN Bloomberg
Rick Rule's Market Outlook
Rick Rule, president and CEO, Rule Investment Media
FOCUS: Natural resource stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK:
Lots and lots of opportunity, but maybe headed into a recession. Higher interest rates are never good for the economy or markets. Particularly out of favour, commodities, including North American natural gas and uranium. Negative real interest rates continue to make gold look attractive while gold stocks continue to be undervalued relative to the gold price.
TOP PICKS
Largo (LGO TSX)
Orogen Royalties (OGN CVE)
Reunion Gold (RGD CVE)
Past Picks: February 28, 2022
NAC Kazatomprom JSC (KAP LON)
Then: US$29.40
Now: US$28.20
Return: -4%
Total Return: 3%
Sandstorm Gold (SSL TSX)
Then: $9.04
Now: $8.26
Return: -9%
Total Return: -7%
Endeavour Mining (EDV TSX)
Then: $33.48
Now: $34.78
Return: 4%
Total Return: 8%
Total Return Average: 1%
