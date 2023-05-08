Rick Rule, president and CEO, Rule Investment Media

FOCUS: Natural resource stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Lots and lots of opportunity, but maybe headed into a recession. Higher interest rates are never good for the economy or markets. Particularly out of favour, commodities, including North American natural gas and uranium. Negative real interest rates continue to make gold look attractive while gold stocks continue to be undervalued relative to the gold price.

Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe

Listen to the Market Call podcast on iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts

Rick Rule's Top Picks Rick Rule, president and CEO of Rule Investment Media LLC, discusses his top picks: Largo, Orogen Royalties, and Reunion Gold.

TOP PICKS

Largo (LGO TSX)

Orogen Royalties (OGN CVE)

Reunion Gold (RGD CVE)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND LGO TSX Y N N OGN CVE Y Y Y RGD CVE Y Y Y

Rick Rule's Past Picks Rick Rule, president and CEO of Rule Investment Media LLC, discusses his past picks: NAC Kazatomprom JSC, Sandstorm Gold, and Endeavour Mining.

Past Picks: February 28, 2022

NAC Kazatomprom JSC (KAP LON)

Then: US$29.40

Now: US$28.20

Return: -4%

Total Return: 3%

Sandstorm Gold (SSL TSX)

Then: $9.04

Now: $8.26

Return: -9%

Total Return: -7%

Endeavour Mining (EDV TSX)

Then: $33.48

Now: $34.78

Return: 4%

Total Return: 8%

Total Return Average: 1%