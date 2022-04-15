(Bloomberg) -- The Ricketts family-led consortium said it was pulling out of the race to buy Chelsea Football Club, just hours after a revised deadline by which bids had to be submitted.

The group, which came up against allegations of racism during the bidding process, said Friday it became “increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process,” according to a text message.

The Ricketts’ decision not to proceed leaves groups led by Todd Boehly, Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca in the hunt to take over the ownership of last season’s European champions.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.