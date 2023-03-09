(Bloomberg) --

Turkish mobility app Marti is in a legal battle over its new taxi-hailing service with Istanbul’s top yellow cab group, as the tech company prepares to list on the New York Stock Exchange.

Marti has appealed a court decision to block access to the Marti TAG and Marti Motosiklet apps, co-founder and CEO Oguz Alper Oktem said on Twitter on Thursday. The original complaint from a group representing Istanbul’s yellow taxis claimed the ride-hailing service created unfair competition that amounted to piracy.

Oktem said Marti was facing “interest groups led by Eyup Aksu and other barons like him who not only fight us but also fight all the residents in Istanbul,” in a video on Twitter.

Aksu heads the Istanbul Otomobilciler Esnaf Odasi, representing almost 20,000 cabs in Istanbul. The group has faced criticism from Istanbul residents who complain it’s getting more difficult to get a taxi in the city of 16 million.

“We filed a lawsuit, as piracy creates unfair competition and the court acknowledged that,” Aksu told Bloomberg by phone.

In 2019, Aksu won a similar case against Uber, resulting in Uber having to cease operations in Turkey. The following year, an appeal court lifted the ban on Uber, allowing the ride-hailing company to operate on a limited basis.

Marti is preparing for a NYSE listing after merging with blank-check company Galata Acquisition Corp. last year. The merged entity will have a revised implied enterprise value of almost $550 million, according to a company presentation from January.

