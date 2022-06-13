(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s Monetary Policy Council appears divided over when to end its interest-rate increases, with questions emerging over Governor Adam Glapinski’s surprise announcement that the country’s tightening cycle was coming to an end.

Ludwik Kotecki, one of the eight policy makers currently on the panel, was reported as saying on Monday that there is a “very low” chance that rate hikes were ending. Glapinski said on June 9 that a “drastic” policy tightening was winding down as inflation is set to peak and worries about an economic slowdown mount.

“I don’t see any room for announcing, and in particular implementing the end of interest rate increases,” Kotecki told Business Insider Polska. “If we end the cycle of rate hikes too early, we will have to come back to them next year.”

Kotecki, who was appointed to the rate-setting panel in January, also appeared to criticize Glapinski for saying the central bank may start lowering interest rates at the end of next year when inflation falls to 6%. It’s “definitely” too early to talk about rate cuts as inflation, now running at 13.9%, won’t slow “significantly” next year compared to 2022, Kotecki added.

The policy maker also urged the government to immediately reign in public spending, which he said was working against the effect of interest-rate increases. The central bank has raised Poland’s benchmark rate by a cumulative 590 basis points to 6% over the past nine months in a bid to curb inflation.

“The fight against inflation is very uneven and so far not working because the government is reversing the impact of our decisions,” Kotecki told TVN24 television channel in a separate interview.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.