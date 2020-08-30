(Bloomberg) -- The man shot to death in a protest in Portland on Saturday night was a supporter of a right-wing group that has frequently clashed with other demonstrators there.

“I can’t say much right now. All I can do is verify that he was a good friend and a supporter of Patriot Prayer,” Joey Gibson, the head of the group, told Associated Press. He later identified the dead man on social media as Jay Bishop, and President Donald Trump tweeted his condolence.

The death was the first in over three months of sustained demonstrations in Portland after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. It marked a new violent chapter in protests that have tracked the nation’s tumultuous summer, from demands for racial justice to a divisive presidential campaign.

Patriot Prayer, which supports Trump, was part of a caravan of counterprotesters to a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Saturday -- a group the Portland police said it had tried to keep away from protesters downtown.

A widely-shared video appears to show the killing from a distance, in which two shots were fired in a small crowd. An AP freelance photographer said he saw medics working on the body of the victim, who appeared to be a white man. The victim was wearing a hat with the logo of Patriot Prayer, according to a photo from Getty Images.

Earlier in the evening, the police said some Trump supporters in trucks who were blocked in by protesters began exiting their vehicles. Fights broke out, the police said, and the caravan left the area around 8:30 p.m. Gunshots were heard about 15 minutes later. The police have released few other details and have asked the public for help finding the shooter.

On Sunday, even before the affiliation of the victim had been confirmed, both sides of the political divide were quick to blame each other for encouraging the violence that led to the killing.

Trump unleashed a tweetstorm Sunday morning accusing Democratic leaders of cities and states of not controlling protests and saying the National Guard has and would do so. Chad Wolf, the president’s nominee to head the Department of Homeland Security, said “all options are on the table” in terms of again sending troops even if local officials do not request them.

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, called on Trump to stop “fanning the flames of hate and division in our society.”

“I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same,” said Biden, who plans to campaign nationally and speak against violence.

In Portland on Sunday afternoon, a visibly angry Mayor Ted Wheeler denounced Trump for inciting his supporters to violence in his tweets. Portland, he said, is committed to ending the protests through reform of “systematic injustice.”

“We all saw this coming,” the Democratic mayor said in a news conference. “I’d appreciate that either the president support us or stay the hell out of the way.”

After golfing in Virginia, Trump took again to Twitter, calling for “Law and Order” and criticizing Wheeler by name.

“Ted Wheeler, the wacky Radical Left Do Nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland, who has watched great death and destruction of his City during his tenure, thinks this lawless situation should go on forever. Wrong!” Trump tweeted as the mayor was speaking.

Kenosha Rally for Police

Protest continued in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a week after a police officer shot a Black man multiple times, though the rally Sunday was in support of the police.

“With the things that they face on a daily basis, they need that little extra push of love and to show that they are needed,” Jennifer Peyton, 44, was quoted by AP as saying.

The night before, more than 1,000 people demonstrated again against the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is in the hospital and is reportedly partially paralyzed.

“There were seven bullets put in my son’s back. ... Hell yeah, I’m mad,” said Jacob Blake Sr., the father of the shot man. “What gave them the right to attempted murder on my child? What gave them the right to think that my son was an animal? What gave them the right to take something that was not theirs? I’m tired of this.”

Protests and looting erupted after last Sunday’s shooting, and two nights later, two protesters were fatally shot and a third was injured after clashes between protesters and counterprotesters. A hearing to extradite the 17-year-old suspect in that case, Kyle Rittenhouse, from his home state of Illinois was delayed for 30 days.

Trump, who said Friday the protesters are “just looking for trouble,” will visit Kenosha on Tuesday, the White House announced Saturday night. On Sunday, Lara Trump, a campaign adviser, said the president may meet with Blake’s family.

Karen Bass, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said on CNN that Trump’s visit to Kenosha will “agitate things and make them worse” as local law authorities have blamed the violence on people who have missed curfew.

Speaking in Texas on Saturday, Trump was asked by a reporter about Rittenhouse and the contention that he acted in self defense.

“That’s under investigation right now and they’ll be reporting back to me over the next 24 hours, 48 hours maybe, max, and we’ll have a comment about it,” he said. “Right now we’re looking at it very, very carefully.”

Breonna Taylor

In another high-profile case, Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he’s received the FBI ballistics report in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March. Cameron, who spoke in support of Trump at the Republican National Convention, said his office doesn’t plan to make an announcement this week as additional analysis is needed.

Taylor was killed after multiple shots by officers who went to her home for a drug investigation. Officers used a no-knock warrant to break down the door and were met with gunfire from Taylor’s boyfriend. No drugs were found and Taylor was unarmed.

More protests are expected in the week ahead. University of Alabama football players and coaches are planning a march at 4 p.m. Monday to protest social injustice, running back Najee Harris said in a tweet. The march will meet at the schoolhouse door at Foster Auditorium, he said, the site where then-Governor George Wallace placed himself to prevent the enrollment of two Black students almost six decades ago.

