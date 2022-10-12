(Bloomberg) -- Right-wing radio host Alex Jones will join his bankrupt production company in court-supervised settlement talks with families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims.

Jones has agreed to participate in the talks, his lawyer, Shelby A. Jordan, said in a federal court hearing in Houston on Wednesday.

The mediation will move forward in the coming weeks while a bankruptcy trustee investigates Jones’ bankrupt company, Free Speech Systems, and its finances, lawyers said in court.

Jones is locked in legal battles with families of the school shooting victims, who have sued him for inflammatory comments he has made about the 2012 massacre. A jury in Connecticut, where the shooting happened, is deliberating one of the cases against Jones, lawyers said during the bankruptcy hearing.

FSS filed bankruptcy in July in the second attempt this year by companies controlled by Jones to force Sandy Hook families that have won court victories against him to resolve their cases in bankruptcy.

Last month, US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher M. Lopez expanded the powers of the trustee overseeing the FSS bankruptcy case, and ordered an investigation of the company.

Lopez also removed a law firm and a reorganization specialist hired by FSS, saying they failed to disclose their close connections to Jones.

The mediation effort will be overseen by a bankruptcy judge in Houston.

The case is Free Speech Systems LLC, 22-60043, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

