(Bloomberg) -- Slovenians are voting in a presidential election pitting a human-rights lawyer who has vowed to uphold the rule of law against the ally of an ousted nationalist leader criticized for undermining the country’s democratic values.

Natasa Pirc Musar, who once served on the legal team of former US First Lady Melania Trump, had the edge in opinion polls before Sunday’s runoff ballot and has a chance to become the European Union country’s first woman president.

She is facing off against former Foreign Minister Anze Logar, an ally of right-wing former Premier Janez Jansa, who was unseated in April elections by parties that accused him of polarizing the Balkan state’s political environment with vulgar attacks against opponents and the media and by undermining state institutions.

While the presidential post is largely ceremonial, the contest underscores the continuing battle in Europe between pro-EU political forces and parties that have challenged the bloc’s liberal, multi-cultural values in an environment of runaway inflation and tensions over the war in Ukraine.

“Jansa’s last government had ramifications: People felt restricted, and human rights were trampled,” Pirc Musar said in a televised debate on Thursday. Logar, who won the first-round ballot with more than a third of the vote only to see most other political parties endorse his opponent, called himself “a moderate politician with moderate views” and vowed to find common ground among the nation’s 2.1 million people.

Voting to replace incumbent Borut Pahor, who served two five-year terms and can’t run again, will conclude at 7 p.m. First official results should arrive shortly after.

Pirc Musar, who also served as the head of Slovenia’s information watchdog and has advocated for LGBTQ rights, led polling with 51.7% support in a Mediana survey published by the Delo newspaper on Thursday. Logar trailed with 44.6% -- a gap that will be difficult for him to overcome unless turnout is unusually low.

In her law practice, the 54-year-old Pirc Musar worked for Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia and has citizenship there, when she sued a tabloid in a libel case that was settled for an undisclosed amount. The presidential frontrunner was also part of the team hired to protect the former first lady’s legal and trademark interests.

A win would extend the unbroken string of presidential victories by left-leaning candidates that stretches back to the Balkan state’s formation in 1991. It could also bolster Prime Minister Robert Golob, who took power after this year’s general elections with a vow to reverse sweeping changes by Jansa that gave his allies more sway in institutions ranging from the courts to state media.

Logar, 46, is vying to become the first ever right-wing president of Slovenia. The next head of state has the potential to significantly influence the direction of the country by naming six new judges to the nine-member Constitutional Court. While candidates are subject to parliamentary approval, any disagreement between the assembly and the president could block activity at the court, according to political analyst Samo Uhan.

“The president is the highest moral authority and could create conflicts that can spill over to daily political life,” Uhan said.

A long-time member of Jansa’s Slovenian Democratic Party, his campaign focused on distancing himself from Jansa’s political legacy, which included forging close ties with right-wing European leaders including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and praise for Melania’s husband, Donald Trump.

“We stand for dialogue, which is something Slovenia needs right now,” Logar, who ran as an independent, said in a televised debate.

While the president is commander-in-chief and proposes constitutional judges, central bank governors and high-ranking diplomats, the role is largely ceremonial. Most decisions are ultimately made by the premier and his cabinet and approved by parliament.

