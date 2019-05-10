(Bloomberg) -- Pop star Rihanna is joining French luxury conglomerate LVMH to launch a new fashion brand called Fenty, selling ready-to-wear clothing, shoes and accessories.

The new, Paris-based fashion house will make its debut this spring, LVMH said in a statement confirming earlier reports on the plans. Rihanna joins other singers, like Beyonce, in starting their own labels to capitalize on Instagram-fueled celebrity buzz that’s driving sales.

The move represents a rare foray into starting a new brand for the owner of Louis Vuitton and Dom Perignon Champagne, which has added labels ranging from Christian Dior to Rimowa suitcases via acquisitions.

LVMH Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault “has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits,” said Rihanna, whose surname is Fenty.

The Barbadian singer already has a cosmetics line under the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna label, which is sold in LVMH’s Sephora stores. Rihanna previously served as a brand ambassador for athletic shoe company Puma SE, while Beyonce last month signed with Adidas AG to develop footwear and apparel under her Ivy Park label.

To contact the reporter on this story: Eric Pfanner in London at epfanner1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, John Lauerman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.