In an at times contradictory report filed late Friday, monitor Steve J. Martin acknowledged that conditions remain deadly at the jail-- in many cases worse than when he began oversight in 2015-- but added that the city’s Department of Correction has shown a desire for reform.

The filing comes three weeks ahead of a court hearing where the city will make its case for why it should keep control of the jail complex.

So far this year, 17 people have died in the Department of Correction’s custody, the most since 2013, when the jail’s population was double what it is now. The number also tops the total number of deaths last year. In the report, which is more than 250 pages, the monitor acknowledged the deaths in custody, violence against detainees and staff, and problems with staffing that plague the system.

“Decades of mismanagement have created a deep-seated culture that is steeped in poor practices, illogical procedures, and little accountability for the humane treatment of people in custody,” the report reads. “In practical terms, this means that nearly every facet of the jails’ operations, procedures and practices needs to be dismantled and reconstituted to reflect quality practice.”

Yet, the monitor praised the agency for having an understanding of the issues and for its willingness to implement changes.

“DOC’s leadership has and will continue to confront obstacles and may make missteps along the way, but this leadership team has demonstrated a strong understanding of the issues and what work must be prioritized,” the report said. “The leadership team has initiated concrete and tangible solutions for how to move reform forward.”

In an emailed statement, DOC Commissioner Louis A. Molina said: “We are proud of the work we have done in the past 10 months and appreciate that the Monitor recognized our progress. Since day one, under the Adams Administration, we have worked to reverse decades of neglect and dysfunction in the city’s jails and are working diligently with the Federal Monitor in achieving the Action Plan’s goals.”

According to the document, Martin will file another report on Nov. 14, three days before the parties appear before a federal judge to determine whether the city should maintain control.

The Legal Aid Society, which is party to the case, pointed to the ongoing crisis in a statement Friday. “We continue to review the report closely, but what should jump off the pages immediately is the genuine peril our clients are in every day they are in New York City’s jails,” the statement read.

