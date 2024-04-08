(Bloomberg) -- The Riksbank should move gradually and cautiously as it takes borrowing costs lower to avoid spurring demand that could lead to renewed price increases, Governor Erik Thedeen said.

“We don’t want a very large demand boost and inadequate supply, akin to what we saw in the wake of the pandemic,” the governor said in an interview after a speech in Copenhagen on Monday. “That could prompt companies to increase prices again, as they have done in the recent past.”

While the Riksbank has aligned its stance with other central banks that are preparing to lower borrowing costs amid subsiding inflation pressure, Thedeen argued for a cautious approach that would allow it to gauge the impact of its easing before continuing with further interest-rate cuts. He said any uptick in spending or growth would be largely unproblematic as long as it doesn’t lead retailers to signal that they see scope for more price hikes as a result.

“We believe that Sweden’s economy can have a combination of growth and low inflation,” he said. “It’s not like positive growth surprises would mean we have to change our mind.”

Read More: Sweden’s Riksbank Opens Door to May Cut With Rate Kept at 4%

Moving ahead of larger peers such as the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank still comes with risks as it could make the Swedish krona vulnerable to a weakening that would fuel prices on imported goods.

After strong US data, with the latest monthly jobs report exceeding expectations for a fifth straight month, Thedeen said the Riksbank needs to keep a close eye on the effects of a strong dollar on the krona exchange rate as expectations on Fed rate cuts have declined.

“We need to take the krona exchange rate into account, and the rate differential is one issue, albeit not the only one,” Thedeen said.

