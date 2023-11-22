(Bloomberg) -- Riksbank officials may be torn this week between raising borrowing costs again — a move that could shore up Sweden’s krona — and holding steady to refrain from inflicting more pain on the economy.

The tough choice facing policymakers has left economists split, with a majority predicting a quarter-point increase in the interest rate. Eight of 21 forecasts compiled by Bloomberg foresee no change from 4% on Thursday.

Whatever the outcome, the quandary could be deep enough to divide the Riksbank’s five-member board too, at a time when major global peers from the US to the euro zone have already stopped tightening for now.

Governor Erik Thedeen and his colleagues are confronting inflation that remains too high to declare victory, in an economy that is set to shrink this year — and may do so again in 2024.

Amanda Sundstrom, a fixed income and currency strategist at SEB AB, is one analyst who reckons officials won’t tighten the screws further with a ninth rate increase.

“We are seeing fairly clear signs of economic activity declining and the labor market weakening,” she said. “There is also reason to believe that inflation will come down to the Riksbank’s target with the current policy, and those factors are likely to be more important than the possibility that a hike would strengthen the krona.”

The risk that the exchange rate could weaken again remains high on the Riksbank’s agenda however. Recent strengthening has provided some relief. That doesn’t completely remove concerns that the currency could complicate efforts to fight inflation.

“The krona is stronger than the Riksbank’s assumptions, but the exchange rate is still vulnerable,” Nordea Bank Abp chief analyst Torbjorn Isaksson, who expects a hike this week, said in a report. “It is too early to say that the krona is out of danger, especially in the short term if the market believes that the Riksbank has finished.”

The krona has rallied about 3% against the euro so far in November, and is poised for its biggest monthly gain in just over a decade. This is the first time since February 2021 that the currency has seen such strengthening between two monetary policy meetings.

Even without that backdrop however, inflation remains far above the Riksbank’s 2% target. It was lower than economists expected in October, but still faster than the central bank had forecast.

Read More: Swedish October Inflation May Temper Bets on Final Rate Hike

“The inflationary battle has not yet been won,” Rabobank head of FX strategy Jane Foley, said in a report. She predicts a hike.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The main risk to our call for rates to stay on hold this month is that the Executive Board doubles down on currency support with a 25 basis-point hike. Minutes from the central bank’s previous meeting, as well as speeches by Board members since, suggest a decision to hike would not be unanimous.”

—Selva Bahar Baziki, economist

A split among policymakers is likely. In April, two deputy governors entered reservations against a half-point increase, arguing that a slower pace could be warranted to avoid unnecessary harm to the economy.

It’s that trade-off between fighting inflation and protecting growth that is likely to feature heavily in the meeting this week.

Recent data indicate clear weakening, with unemployment rising and bleak prospects for the year ahead. The European Commission just forecast a second year of contraction for 2024.

The Riksbank faces mounting pressure to take a more cautious approach, with the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise as well as the nation’s largest umbrella organization for labor unions warning that further rate hikes will inflict harm on businesses as well as workers.

The country’s ailing real estate sector is also facing an uphill battle to refinance maturing debt at reasonable rates.

Read More: Riksbank Must Weigh Economic Risk Against Inflation, Floden Says

For Sundstrom at SEB, that’s not a reason to avoid hiking, but she reckons officials shouldn’t count too heavily on the prospect of shoring up the krona.

“I find it hard to believe that the 25 basis points we are talking about would make any major difference,” she said. “To be honest, I’m not sure a hike would help the krona.”

Meanwhile Nordea’s Isaksson observes that even if there’s no rate increase, officials are unlikely to signal that they’re finished.

“The Riksbank may choose to stay on hold,” he said. “If so, the policymakers will probably describe it as a pause.”

--With assistance from Ott Ummelas.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.