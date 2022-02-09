(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The hawkish pivot by global central banks is turning up the heat on Sweden’s comparatively dovish Riksbank ahead of its first monetary policy meeting of 2022.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve preparing to hike interest rates next month, the Bank of England aggressively doing so, and even European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde now no longer dismissing such a move this year, officials in Stockholm are looking increasingly isolated for their reluctance to signal any tightening.

“The meeting this week has gone from ‘yawn’ to highly important,” said Stefan Mellin, a senior analyst at Danske Bank. “We can’t rule out that the Riksbank is affected by the clear hawkish shift from Lagarde.”

While market pricing suggests that the Riksbank will start hiking rates already this year, expectations for any significant move on Thursday were low before the ECB and BOE decisions last week. Now the outcome is seen as less of a done deal. Even as Danske Bank still expects the Riksbank to reiterate its plan to keep the policy rate at zero through this year and next, Mellin reckons the likelihood of an earlier hike has increased.

In an SEB survey of fixed income investors, a majority now expects that officials will move the timing of their first planned hike to 2023 from 2024.

The central bank could also abandon its plan to keep the size of its bond portfolio, which ballooned during the pandemic, unchanged this year. On Friday, 57% of respondents in SEB’s survey said they expect an announcement to lower the pace of asset purchases ahead, up from 24% earlier in the week.

Market pricing suggests that the bank could hike twice in 2022 before powering on with another 3-4 hikes next year, and an unchanged policy would be seen as “clearly dovish,” SEB strategists Lina Fransson and Olle Holmgren said in a note to clients.

The Riksbank’s own history of taking action at its first meeting of the year adds to the suspense. February and December have been the most eventful months for rate changes since Stefan Ingves became governor in 2006. The policy rate has been shifted on eight occasions in each of those months.

Read more: Traders Eye Sweden’s Currency as Next Up for Hawkish Boost

The Riksbank opted for asset purchases as its main tool to support the economy during the pandemic, and has similarly signaled that reducing bond holdings may be the first step toward tightening. Half of the bank’s six-member executive board have hinted that they might want to reduce bond holdings at a faster pace than currently outlined.

The Swedish economy has proven resilient even amid an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, fueled by the omicron variant. Growth exceeded expectations in all four quarters last year, and some economists have raised concern that the economy risks overheating.

At the same time, price increases that have forced the hands of other central banks have largely been limited to energy in Sweden. While inflation reached a 28-year high of 4.1% in December, Ingves and colleagues emphasize that excluding energy prices it remains below the bank’s 2% target.

After struggling for years to bring price increases to that level, the Riksbank is willing to accept a higher inflation rate -- at least for now -- as long as long-term expectations don’t spiral out of control.

“The Riksbank takes notice of the strong economy and uncertain inflation prospects, but is probably not particularly worried about the situation,” Nordea’s Torbjorn Isaksson said in a report. “High inflation is partly welcomed as the Riksbank sees a chance to push up price expectations once and for all.”

