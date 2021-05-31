(Bloomberg) -- The governor of Sweden’s central bank has slammed a proposal by the government to amend the laws that guide monetary policy, warning that the planned changes risk colliding with European Union rules and undermining policy makers’ ability to fight crises.

The proposal will “make it more difficult for the Riksbank in future to rapidly, flexibly and efficiently implement measures when needed -– and this increases the risks to the Swedish economy,” Governor Stefan Ingves said in a speech on Monday.

Ingves said the government’s proposed legislation “does not comply with EU legislation” and warned that according to the wording in the latest draft, “it is not clear how the Riksbank shall deal with questions where the national legislation is in conflict with EU legislation.”

Sweden’s government last week unveiled a proposal to amend the legal framework within which monetary policy in the largest Nordic economy operates. Proposed changes include adding other considerations to the bank’s mandate beyond the inflation target, including climate change. But the government also wants the Riksbank to follow a sharper policy delineation in how it handles risks facing the financial system.

The proposed separation of tasks -- inflation targeting and financial stability -- would force the Riksbank “to first determine what the main purpose of each measure would be, and means that the conditions and procedures differ, depending on the purpose,” Ingves said, That means “the Riksbank will not be able to act as quickly and powerfully in the next crisis as we have been able to do during the pandemic,” he said.

The draft proposal also seeks to reduce the number of Riksbank board members to five from six, in line with earlier proposals. Ingves has repeatedly criticized the government’s efforts to change Sweden’s monetary policy framework. Earlier this year, he said the planned amendments would make the Riksbank “very different” from other central banks.

On Monday, he said he thinks it’s “the wrong way to go, if politicians and citizens still want to have an independent central bank that can take powerful action using its entire balance sheet to stabilize the economy.”

