Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves gave the strongest signal yet that the Swedish central bank is preparing for a policy shift that could entail a series of interest-rate hikes.

Speaking in an interview with Dagens Industri, Ingves didn’t object to the possibility of hiking the benchmark rate 10 times by the beginning of 2024, as indicated by market pricing. He made the comments before another surge in Swedish inflation for March was published last week.

Ingves and his colleagues at the Riksbank have abandoned a plan to keep its benchmark rate unchanged for years, one of the most dovish stances in the developed world. They could start a series of rate hikes as soon as this month, a move that would also impact Swedes who have racked up significant levels of housing debt in a market that has been running hot for decades.

The Swedish krona rose to its highest level in more than a week, trading 0.3% higher at 10.2626 per euro at 10:01 a.m. in Stockholm.

In the interview, Ingves noted that companies as well as households are “probably more sensitive than ever” to rate hikes, adding that means monetary policy changes may have a larger impact than previously.

“In such a world, there is reason to believe that you may not need to raise the interest rate quite as much as you would otherwise have needed,” Ingves said. Still, he said he wasn’t worried about a recession.

A report from the country’s Financial Supervisory Authority released Wednesday noted that new home buyers’ sensitivity to interest-rate hikes has increased, as a larger share of new mortgagors borrowed more than 4.5 times their annual income last year. Still, the message from the central bank chief is that households should prepare for increased borrowing costs, as the Riksbank will not sit idle if inflation remains far above its 2% target.

“If we do that, we risk losing the anchor on price increases in the Swedish economy,” Ingves said. “The consequence of that would be even more rate hikes further down the road. So it is a question of choosing the right timing.”

The comments follow similar signals from other board members after inflation data has shown prices increasing far more than the Riksbank had expected, and seemed to confirm that the central bank is preparing a U-turn, according to economists such as Danske Bank senior analyst Stefan Mellin.

“It is hard to interpret Ingves in any other way than the door is wide open for a rate hike already in April - or in June, at the latest,” Mellin said. “It is hawkish.”

The Swedish central bank will publish its next monetary policy report on April 28 at 9:30 a.m. Stockholm time.

