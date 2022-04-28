(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Sweden’s central bank raised its interest rate and signaled more increases to come, completing a U-turn in monetary policy to join global peers in the fight against inflation.

The Riksbank raised its policy rate to 0.25% from zero, and said it will enact another two or three hikes in 2022. Officials also pledged to cut the pace of asset purchases in the second half.

While investors anticipated the rate increase, only 2 of 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected the first such move to come so soon.

“The Riksbank can conduct monetary policy to counteract the high inflation becoming entrenched in price-setting and wage-formation, and ensure that inflation returns to the target after some time,” policy makers said in a statement on Thursday. “The Executive Board has therefore decided to raise the repo rate.”

The decision, which now shows the rate reaching below 2% on three-year horizon, pivots the central bank drastically from its last meeting, when officials signaled no hikes until 2024.

That position crumbled in mid-March, when Governor Stefan Ingves said a sooner increase would probably be needed. Colleagues soon joined him in that view, setting the scene for an accelerated move.

The shift now aligns the Riksbank more with counterparts including the U.S. Federal Reserve, which last month enacted its first rate hike since the pandemic struck. In the neighboring euro zone, the European Central Bank is also moving toward tightening as it winds down emergency stimulus.

The Riksbank’s bold insistence at its February decision to go against the grain of global consensus on the risks of inflation made the central bank stand out as one of the most dovish in the advanced world.

Since February, inflation surged to the highest level in three decades. Data on Thursday also suggested that spike has taken its toll on the economy, which contracted in the first quarter by 0.4%.

The policy reversal is one of the most dramatic in the tenure of Ingves, who took charge of the institution in 2006. He will step down from his role at the end of this year.

