Sweden’s Riksbank kept up its dovish monetary-policy stance, holding firm amid a global shift toward tightening taking hold from the euro zone to the U.S.

The central bank unveiled a path for interest rates that was similar to its previous view, with only a tweak allowing for a hike in the second half of 2024 rather than the final quarter. It also won’t shrink its bond portfolio through the end of this year.

“Even if the risk of too low inflation is assessed to have declined, it still remains,” the Riksbank said in a statement on Thursday announcing its first decision of 2022. “However, fluctuations in inflation are unusually large, and uncertainty surrounding the outlook for inflation has increased.”

The decision cements the Riksbank’s position as one of the most dovish central banks in the advanced world, in contrast to a pivot by global peers. Most recently, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde last week no longer ruled out a rate increase this year, and the Bank of England delivered a back-to-back hike.

“There are major differences between countries,” the Riksbank said. “In Sweden, the high inflation is entirely explained by rapid increases in electricity and fuel prices. Excluding energy prices, however, inflation is close to 2%.”

The Riksbank’s plans stand in stark contrast to market expectations. According to an analysis by SEB, money-market traders are wagering that the central bank is about to commence a series of hikes, with pricing indicating the repo rate will be close to 0.50% already by the end of this year.

The krona weakened 0.5% against the euro after the decision, trading at 10.4651 per euro as of 9:43 in Stockholm.

The Swedish economy has withstood the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic better than most European peers. With growth and unemployment developing better than the central bank had forecast, unease over its bond purchases has been growing.

