(Bloomberg) -- Two Riksbank board members who previously had argued for a withdrawal of stimulus took a more cautious stance as the Swedish central bank last month embarked on a series of interest-rate hikes, minutes from the historic policy meeting revealed.

While the board’s April 27 decision to raise the policy rate to 0.25% was unanimous, deputy governors Anna Breman and Martin Floden said they could have supported a somewhat slower pace of increases ahead. At the meeting, the bank charted a path for the policy rate that would entail two or three more hikes this year.

The conundrum facing the Riksbank echoes concerns globally as policy makers weigh how to curb surging price increases without wrecking their economies. The Swedish central bank, which was more resolute than most its peers in arguing that the current bout of inflation would be temporary, had to cave in mid-March, when official data showed that prices on a range of goods and services grew much more than it had predicted.

“In my opinion, the rate path indicates too many increases over the forecast horizon given the information we currently have,” Breman said in the minutes. “The risk of stagflation, low growth and high inflation cannot be ruled out.”

Nordea’s economist Susanne Spector noted that the Riksbank has now decided to fully focus on ensuring that the current high inflation does not persist, and that Governor Stefan Ingves “is leading the way, with other board members following suit.”

The Riksbank revised its growth forecast at the meeting, saying inflation and higher rates will weaken household consumption and business sector investment. This year, the central bank still expects the Swedish economy to expand by 3.6%, down from a previous forecast of 3.8%.

Floden, who had joined Breman to argue for less stimulus in February, said he could also have proposed more cautious rate increases than those in the current plan, as a higher policy rate will have “a rapid and significant impact” on cash flows of households and companies.

“I suspect that interest-rate hikes according to our plan, combined with the high consumer prices, will lead to a slightly faster slowdown in economic activity than is included in our forecast,” Floden said. “It will then be appropriate to raise the interest rate at a slower pace than is indicated by the proposed repo-rate path.”

