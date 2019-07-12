(Bloomberg) -- Riksbank policy makers are growing increasingly uncertain about an exit from negative interest rates as the world’s major central banks prepare to add more stimulus and domestic growth cools, minutes from its latest policy meeting showed.

The bank earlier this month kept its benchmark rate at minus 0.25% after hiking in December for the first time in seven years. Backed by an inflation rate that is close to target, it kept an outlook for another tightening toward the end of the year.

The board “emphasized that uncertainty in the international economy has increased,” that “participants on the financial markets seem to be expecting significantly worse economic development in the period ahead” and that several major central banks “have also signaled that monetary policy may become more expansionary,” the bank said. “It’s therefore important that monetary policy proceeds cautiously.”

Even so, several members questioned the need for a more expansionary policy in Sweden, including Deputy Governors Martin Floden and Cecilia Skingsley as well as Governor Stefan Ingves. Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson, the most hawkish, called for an increase potentially as early as September.

