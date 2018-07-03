(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s central bank is moving toward a journey away from negative interest rates after a slump in the krona stoked inflation.

The Swedish currency spiked on Tuesday after the Riksbank committed to a plan to raise rates “towards the end of the year.” Two policy makers on the six-person board even called for a quicker exit. As expected, the bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at minus 0.5 percent.

“It’s undoubtedly a Riksbank that has moved closer to a rate hike as soon as in 2018,” said Robert Bergqvist, chief economist at SEB AB. “That’s a reasonable thing to do considering that the criteria have been fulfilled."

But the Riksbank board also pointed to increased “uncertainty” because of rising trade restrictions and economic policy developments in Italy, as well as still “moderate” inflation and a slow pace of monetary tightening abroad. While the bank expects the krona to strengthen ahead, it also reiterated its view that any “excessively rapid” gains would make it harder to stabilize inflation.

The krona rose 0.9 percent to 10.339 per euro as of 10:36 a.m. in Stockholm.

The Economic Backdrop

Sweden is now enjoying its longest economic expansion in at least four decades. Inflation is starting to stabilize around the bank’s 2 percent target, giving policy makers more room to start taking back an historic stimulus program. Over the past years, the bank has experimented not only with negative interest rates, but also with quantitative easing, snapping up almost half of the nation’s government bond market.

The krona this year reached its weakest level against the euro since the financial crisis, driven down by mounting trade war concerns and a shaky housing market. That helped push underlying inflation to 2.1 percent in May.

The Riksbank on Tuesday raised its forecast for inflation to 2.1 percent for this year and 2.1 percent for 2019. It expects price growth to slow to 1.9 percent again in 2020. The bank lowered its forecasts for economic growth to 2.5 percent this year and 1.9 percent in 2019.

But new challenges are mounting and economists including Swedbank AB’s Anna Breman have warned that the window for raising rates might soon close. The brewing trade dispute is threatening an economic expansion already in danger from the housing market slowdown.

Consumer confidence is sliding and Swedish manufacturing is losing momentum. The European Central Bank has also flagged that it won’t start raising rates until well into next year, meaning Swedish policy makers will need to move cautiously to avoid strengthening the currency.

