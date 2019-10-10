(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

A parliament review of Swedish central bank law concluded that it will cut the number of rate-setters to five from six, limiting the sway of Governor Stefan Ingves by removing his power to cast a tie-breaking vote.

The decision was revealed by the committee in an op-ed in Dagens Nyheter after almost three years of work. It will likely mean that the bank won’t work to find a replacement for First Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick, who recently left the central bank. Members will also be limited to two terms.

The review also called for taking the power away from the Riksbank to decide on the level of and what inflation measure it targets. That will now be decided on by the legislature, based on recommendation from the bank.

Without handing it an explicit dual mandate, the review said that the Riksbank should “contribute” to a balanced development in production and employment without setting aside its goal of keeping inflation low and stable.

Nordea Bank AB said in a note that the review “appears to reign in the ‘inflation nutters’ and strengthen governance.”

“Clarifications to how much attention the Riksbank should pay to other variables than inflation is welcome, and long overdue,” Kristin Magnusson Bernard and Torbjorn Isaksson, analysts at Nordea, said in a note. “We believe it will make for more balanced decision-making and create valuable room for maneuver rather than being per se hawkish or dovish.”

SEB AB said in a note that “on the margin labor market/production will get a more prominent role.”

The review, set to be made public in November, also proposed to give the Riksbank a clearer responsibility for financial stability, in part by acting as lender of last resort by providing liquidity to some financial companies. It called for allowing the bank to borrow up to 5% of GDP via the debt office in foreign currencies, and additional reserves in case of a special need.

"The proposals clarify, among other things, the Riksbank’s responsibility for financial stability and this is welcome. The central bank is already allowed to take other factors than inflation into account when setting interest rates. A formalization nevertheless means the central bank may develop a less strict focus on inflation going forward." Johanna Jeansson- Nordic economist

Riksbank spokesman Tomas Lundberg said the bank is looking forward to looking at the full review when it becomes public in November.

