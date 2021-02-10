(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s central bank said the severity of the current crisis means it will take years before inflation is close to its target, requiring continued “extensive” monetary support.

The Stockholm-based Riksbank kept its benchmark interest rate at zero, as expected, and maintained its quantitative easing program.

“To facilitate the recovery and help inflation rise towards the target, monetary policy needs to remain expansionary,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The extent of the crisis means that it will take until 2023 before inflation is close to the target of 2% more permanently,” the bank said.

Sweden’s economy emerged less battered than most from 2020, after it responded to the pandemic with limited restrictions and historic government support. Last year’s GDP contraction was just 2.8%, versus a decline of almost 7% in the euro zone. That performance, combined with recent positive data, has most economists betting the Riksbank won’t return to the negative rates it abandoned more than a year ago.

But with inflation remaining well below the central bank’s 2% target (it was just 0.5% in December), policy makers have regularly reminded the market that rate cuts remain in the toolbox. That’s despite Governor Stefan Ingves’s stated preference for bond purchases over any reduction in rates.

Meanwhile, changes in consumer spending patterns as a result of the pandemic have made inflation data less transparent, giving central bankers a bit more room to maneuver. And Sweden faces added confusion around labor-market data following changes in methodology.

Ultimately the economic recovery in Sweden, like elsewhere in Europe, hinges on its ability to immunize the population against Covid. Sweden’s vaccination program started in late December and, despite a rocky beginning in the European Union, the Nordic country expects its entire adult population to have been offered an inoculation shot by mid-2021.

