The Riksbank may soon have to abandon its dovish monetary policy and start raising rates in response to inflation overshooting its 2% target, according to Swedbank economists.

The bank’s main scenario is that a first policy rate hike in early next year will be followed by a second one later in 2023. However, there is a risk that price increases will turn out to be higher than forecast, forcing the Riksbank to move already this year, it noted.

The forecast comes as record high inflation has increased doubts about the Swedish central bank’s current plans to leave its key policy rate at zero some time into 2024. In December, the central bank’s target measure, CPIF, rose to 4.1%, which was far higher than the Riksbank had forecast.

“If inflation risks are realised on the upside, the monetary policy tightening is expected to accelerate,” Swedbank’s economists said in the bank’s Economic Outlook report. “The interest rate increase that we foresee in the beginning of 2023 could be brought forward to 2022 and the second increase may come already in the middle of 2023.”

FORECASTS FOR SWEDEN:

Swedbank now sees 2021 calendar-adjusted GDP growth of 4.8% versus previous forecast of 4.3%

2022 growth outlook is increased to 3.4% from 3.3% earlier, and 2023 growth seen at 2.2% vs previous forecast of 2.3% “The near-term outlook is dampened by the increased spread of coronavirus and by high electricity prices, but these factors but are not expected to leave a long-term impact”



NORWAY:

Swedbank sees 2021 mainland GDP growth of 4.0% versus previous forecast of 3.9%

2022 outlook is lowered to 3.3% from 3.6%, and 2023 growth seen at 1.7% vs previous forecast of 1.8% While Covid restrictions have been reintroduced, “the underlying development is solid,” with high capacity utilisation and strong demand for labour



DENMARK:

2021 GDP growth forecast cut to 3.8% from previous forecast of 4.3%

2022 outlook is lowered to 3.0% from 3.3%; 2023 growth still seen at 1.9% As Covid restrictions have slowly started to ease, Swedbank expects “household consumption and GDP to increase again in February, in line with previous reopenings,” but says “faster wage growth could become an issue” as an increasing number of businesses are reporting that labor shortages are limiting production



FINLAND:

2021 GDP growth now seen at 3.5% from previous forecast of 3.2%

Cuts 2022 outlook to 2.6% from 2.9%; 2023 growth forecast remains at 1.3% Swedbank says increases in labor shortages, supply bottlenecks, higher energy prices and a deterioration on the pandemic front will curb growth in 2022



