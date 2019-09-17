(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Riksbank policy makers look intent on bringing an end to almost half a decade of negative interest rates, according to minutes from their most recent meeting.

The central bank earlier this month delivered an upbeat assessment of the economy and signaled a plan to raise rates toward the end of the year or early next year. The move came amid growing uncertainty over the global economy, which is weighing heavily on export-dependent Sweden.

“Several members emphasized that even though the Riksbank can’t act independently of global developments, in many respects Sweden is in a more favorable situation compared with other countries, with continued reasonably strong economic activity and inflation that has been close to target for some time,” the bank said. “The Riksbank therefore has slightly greater degrees of freedom than previously to deviate from monetary policy abroad.”

As expected, Deputy Governor Per Jansson had major doubts about continuing to signal a rate increase. The upbeat minutes were clouded by a key report, which showed unemployment unexpectedly rose to 7.4% in August.

Key Comments:

First Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnich participated at her last meeting. She found that policy now “strikes a reasonable balance.”

